The Town of Bracebridge is hosting an open house to go over the proposed park that’s slated to be built on just under 9.5 hectares of land between Little Ryan’s Wy., Douglas Dr., and the Canadian National Railway.

The conceptual design includes a park shelter, a parking area with access to Douglas, site furnishings like benches and picnic tables, portable bathrooms, and links to the nearby trail system.

It also includes a pump track. In a March 2022 report to council, town officials explained the track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed for riders so they can use their momentum, created from their arms and legs, to pump their bike, board, or scooters around the track.

The open house will be held at the Bracebridge Sportsplex on April 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. to review the draft plan. Feedback on the project can also be made online.

In Jan. 2023, the town chose Landscape Planning Limited to design the park. They submitted the lowest of the two submitted bids at $79,320.

In their report to council at the time, Gillian Mitchell, Parks and Trails Foreperson, and Scott Clayton, Manager of Operations, estimated the project will cost just over $1.5 million.