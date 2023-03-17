Amanda Dale-St Pierre has been hired as the new executive director for the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce.

According to a media release from the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, she has lived and worked in Muskoka since 2017. She leaves her role as CEO of Bear Waters Gathering, an Indigenous cultural safety corporate training organization, to take on the new role. She had been in that position since 2015.

Officials with the Chamber say Dale-St Pierre is an award-winning advocacy professional with a strong background in business entrepreneurship, operational management, program coordination, and facilitation. They add in the release that she is an advocate of engaging the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action in “every aspect” of their work.

Dale-St Pierre takes over the role as of Monday.

“When our members thrive, our community thrives,” says Dale-St Pierre.

The move comes after Brenda Rhodes resigned from her position as executive director in Dec. 2022 after being elected to Bracebridge council. She represents Bracebridge around the District of Muskoka council table and was appointed deputy mayor by Mayor Rick Maloney.