CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the outage as happening Friday night. We apologize for the misleading information.

Internet was down for Lakeland customers in our region for a few minutes early Friday morning.

Lakeland Networks says scheduled maintenance was completed, with an outage of five to 10 minutes in the midnight to 6:00 a.m. timeframe.

According to its website, the internet provider services roughly 7,000 customers across Parry Sound, Muskoka, Almaguin, and Wasauksing First Nation.