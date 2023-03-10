Listen Live
News

CORRECTED: Scheduled internet outage for Lakeland customers Friday morning

By Martin Halek
Lakeland's office in Bracebridge (Photo taken by Martin Halek)

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly listed the outage as happening Friday night. We apologize for the misleading information.

Internet was down for Lakeland customers in our region for a few minutes early Friday morning.

Lakeland Networks says scheduled maintenance was completed, with an outage of five to 10 minutes in the midnight to 6:00 a.m. timeframe.

According to its website, the internet provider services roughly 7,000 customers across Parry Sound, Muskoka, Almaguin, and Wasauksing First Nation.

