With spring around the corner and warm weather starting to come to Ontario, anglers are being urged to move their fish huts while the ice is still thick.

Ontario Fish and Wildlife is reminding residents that March is the month when ice fishing huts need to be taken down.

The specific date huts need to be removed depends on which Fisheries Management Zone (FMZ) it’s in, but the agency recommends acting quickly to take it down before the ice breaks up.

Muskoka is part of FMZ 15. Huts need to be taken down by March 31. Any hunts on the Georgian Bay, which is part of FMZ 14, need to be off the ice by March 15.

Provincial officials point out that removing ice huts doesn’t mean fishing season is over, it’s just a safety measure to make sure huts are gone before the ice thaws.

