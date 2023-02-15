Listen Live
FeaturedNews

Sledder hitting tree prompts OPP to issue warning

By Mathew Reisler
Photo supplied by: OPP

A 53-year-old from Nova Scotia is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a tree with their snowmobile.

According to Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley, it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 along trail C102D at Butter and Egg Rd. in Muskoka Lakes.

She explains an officer was patrolling the area when they came across the injured sledder.

“Police would like to remind snow vehicle operators to be careful with respect to changing snow conditions and adjust your driving appropriately,” says Bigley. 

