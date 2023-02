A dump truck was stolen from a commercial establishment in Huntsville.

The provincial police believe it was stolen around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4.

They say it’s a 2022 International HV513 with “Joe’s Haulage” decals on the doors on both sides.

Anyone who has information about the truck’s whereabouts is being asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.