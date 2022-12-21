Days before his busiest day, Santa Claus will be on the air for 99.5 Moose FM.

It has become a tradition for Santa to join morning show host Remy Smith on Christmas Eve or, in this case, the day before Christmas Eve to answer questions from curious boys and girls.

Smith says kids always love asking questions about what’s happening at the North Pole. “Like the stuff they didn’t know about Santa Claus,” he says.

This year Santa will join Smith on the air on Friday, Dec. 23 from 6 to 10 in the morning.

“The best thing is hearing the excitement n their voice,” says Santa, adding that knowing the young ones are excited for the holidays brings him joy.

“I want all the boys and girls to be happy and enjoy Christmas,” he adds.

Curious kids can call 705-645-3079 with their questions or see Santa in person and drop by the radio station at 3a Taylor Rd. in Bracebridge.

The most frequent question Santa says he gets is how to get on his nice list. “The best way to stay on my nice list is to stay on mom and dad’s nice list first,” he says.