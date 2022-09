The OPP is investigating an early-morning break-in at a Huntsville business.

Police say suspects broke into a store on King William St. around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. According to officials, the perpetrators entered through a window and stole a number of e-cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.