A COVID-19 outbreak has forced Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) to suspend visitation to the north wing inpatient unit at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge.

MAHC officials say the outbreak is unit-specific.

They add that patients and staff are being tested as part of MAHC’s outbreak management protocol and the unit is being cleaned in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.