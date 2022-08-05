- Advertisement -

Provincial police have confirmed a second death in the shooting that happened on Stoneleigh Rd. in Bracebridge on July 27.

52-year-old Melisa Burton was taken to hospital about what police are calling a “firearm-related incident” with life-threatening injuries. Gosia Puzio with the Central Region OPP confirmed Friday morning that she has been pronounced dead.

Shortly before 2 PM on July 27, police responded to the sound of gunshots being heard in the area of Stoneleigh. When they arrived, they found 56-year-old James Williamson dead.

Both were from Niagara Falls.

Puzio says investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and that there are no concerns for public safety.

She says the investigation into the shooting continues.