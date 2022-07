- Advertisement -

The Bracebridge OPP responded to a “firearms-related incident” on Stoneleigh Rd. in Bracebridge Wednesday.

Police confirm one person is dead and another person has been transported to hospital.

In a social media post sent out just before 3 PM, police are calling the incident “isolated” and there is no concern for public safety.

