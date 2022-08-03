- Advertisement -

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a cement truck and a passenger vehicle.

Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says just before 11 AM the cement truck and vehicle crashed, leaving the driver, two passengers, and a small child trapped.

The Hwy. 11 N. off-ramp to Gravenhurst at Muskoka Rd. 169 along with a section of Bethune Dr. near Muskoka Rd. S. are currently closed while the investigation is ongoing.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department was able to extract the occupants. Bigley says the child was unharmed, however, the driver has to be airlifted to a Toronto area hospital with the passengers taken to the hospital by ambulance. Bigley credits a “properly installed child car seat” as the reason why the infant was not injured.

The driver of the cement truck was uninjured.

Bigley asks anyone who may have information about what happened to contact the Bracebridge OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.