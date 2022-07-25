- Advertisement -

An estimated $400,000 in damage was done to a home east of Baysville, off of Hwy. 117.

Mike Vadlja, Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department, says that because the family had working fire alarms, they made it out of their home safely.

The fire happened around 6:30 AM on July 24. Firefighters from Baysville station four responded to the blaze along with first responders from Algonquin Highlands and Huntsville.

By the time firefighters arrived, Vadlja says there was “heavy fire involvement” at the front of the building, which quickly spread to the roof.

Vadlja says no one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

“With the early warning of the smoke alarms sounding, the occupants were able to safely evacuate the building,” said Fire Chief Gary Monahan.