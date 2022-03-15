College faculty set strike deadline

A strike is looming at Ontario’s 24 public colleges, including Canadore and Georgian.

OPSEU has announced about 16,000 faculty will go on strike at 12:01 am on Friday, March 18 if the College Employer Council (CEC) does not agree to voluntary binding interest arbitration. The process involves both parties’ asking a neutral arbitrator to create a compromise from both sides’ proposals.

“Our members are fighting for the best education for students,” said JP Hornick, chair of the union’s bargaining team. “We haven’t made any unreasonable demands, and everything we have asked for is easily achievable.”

Faculty rejected a final offer from the CEC last month.

“I firmly believe we can reach a deal at the bargaining table,” says OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren (Smokey) Thomas. “I’m convinced a deal is there and that we can avoid a messy strike that is not in anybody’s best interests.”

Faculty have been working to rule since December.

With files from Richard Coffin and Norman Jack