The Bracebridge Falls will be lit up in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag, in support of the country.

It will start on Saturday, Feb. 26 and continue into the immediate future.

“On behalf of council and the people of Bracebridge our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine at this time,” said Mayor Graydon Smith. “Our town, province, and country are home to many individuals of Ukrainian origin and we hope their family and friends in Ukraine are, and remain, safe.”

The move comes a day after Huntsville council decided they will vote Monday on whether or not to move the Russian flag from the G8 Flag Park. The country’s flag was previously removed in March 2014 during the Russian annexation of Crimea but was reinstated in February 2015.

This comes as Russian forces advance on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.