Huntsville town council will vote on whether to remove the Russian flag from G8 Flag Park.

According to an announcement from the town, a resolution will be tabled at the regular council meeting on Monday, Feb. 28. It comes as invading Russian forces advance on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Per corporate policy, flags can only be removed from the park by council resolution, and replaced when the motion is rescinded.

In a statement, Karin Terziano, Mayor of Huntsville, said she is confident council will vote to remove the flag. The statement adds the Town of Huntsville “stands with the residents of the Ukraine.”

The Russian flag was previously removed in March of 2014, during the Russian annexation of Crimea. It was reinstated in February of 2015.