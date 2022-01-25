The Madill Church Preservation Society is a step closer to restoring a historic building in Huntsville.

Town councillors unanimously passed a motion to provide a $25,000 grant towards the restoration at Monday night’s meeting.

“This is really a critical development for the heritage aspect of our town. If you walk into Madill Church Graveyard, [the] founding fathers of our town are actually interned there,” said Councillor Brian Thompson. “Captain Hunt’s grave is right beside the church, I think, so this is really, as far as I’m concerned, a no-brainer in that regard.”

It comes after a presentation to council by members of the organisation, including President Carolynn MacKay. MacKay said they had applied for a $100,000 Heritage Canada grant, which is contingent on the town’s support.

According to MacKay, the full restoration is set at around $250,000, of which the organisation has raised $70,000 so far. She says they hope to have the property fully restored by its 150th anniversary in 2023, after which it can be used for not only church services, but as an event venue.

“I think this is a good spend regardless [of whether they get the federal funding]. I think it’s a great initiative,” said Councillor Dan Armour. “And I think it adds an opportunity for a great payout at the end, with the venues that will be able to run through there, so [it’s] got my full support.”

If the preservation group does not receive the Heritage Canada grant, hope is not lost for the building, according to a letter to council. They will use whatever is available to repair “structural deficiencies” starting May of 2022, and continue their fundraising efforts.