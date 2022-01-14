All Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) schools open for in-person learning Jan. 17.

With the return, the board asks all students and staff to self-screen and not attend if symptomatic.

The board is reminding parents of the new protocols set by the province, suspending the requirement for schools to report COVID-19 cases within schools, as outlined in the Ontario government’s interim guidance for schools and child care. All TLDSB students, from Kindergarten to Grade 12, are required to wear a well-fitting mask.

Schools will no longer notify the health unit of symptomatic people or confirmed cases at a school unless 30 per cent or more students are absent, but a provincial website will track absences daily. This means the health unit will also not send letters home to dismiss a cohort if a student or staff member has symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19.

The TLDSB says two rapid antigen tests will be provided to elementary students and staff, with secondary students getting them sometime in the future. Students who test positive are no longer required to follow up with a PCR test.

The board also advises parents to have contingency plans in case schools return to online learning. Students isolating at home will be provided with online learning materials.You can read more about back to school changes at the TLDSB website.