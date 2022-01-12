Parents won’t be notified about COVID-19 concerns at schools unless 30 per cent of students are absent on any given day.

The province has issued the new directive under updated guidelines with in-person learning resuming next week.

Principals who see that threshold met on a single day could contact their local public health unit and also send a letter home to families to let them know.

Meanwhile, millions of rapid antigen tests will be provided to teachers and staff in Ontario.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says every student in primary schools will receive two RATS when they go back to class on Monday.

Lecce says secondary school students won’t receive two tests due to issues obtaining them by the federal government.

However, he says the tests will be available in high schools on a as needed-basis.

***With files from Casey Kenny