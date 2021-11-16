The humane society is asking residents to not put adoption on pause during the holiday season.

The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Humane Society’s (SPCA) iAdopt for the Holidays campaign runs until December 31st. Anyone who adopts a pet from the SPCA during that time will get a pet preparedness guide and other goodies.

Kallie Milleman, a spokesperson for the Ontario SPCA, says there’s always animals ready for adoption into their “forever home.”

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful if instead of being at the animal centre this holiday season and through Christmas that they could be home with their new family,” says Milleman. “You know, the holidays can be a great time to adopt with kids off from school, people taking time from work, it can be a great time to integrate a new pet into your family.”

All animals up for adoption at the SPCA are already fixed, micro-chipped, and up to date on vaccinations. According to the society, 500 animals were adopted during the initiative last year.

Milleman adds that people can submit photos of their adopted pets for a chance to win up to $500 from PetSmart. For people that can’t adopt but still want to help out, she says they can shop at the SPCA’s online store, Paws and Give, or donate directly to the organization.

“Always there’s an option to donate, the Ontario SPCA runs primarily on donor dollars, we do not receive any government funding,“ says Milleman. “Visit our website, click the donate button to help support animals in your local community.”

To learn more about the campaign, or how to donate visit iadopt.ca.