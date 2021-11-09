Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison will serve as the Conservative Party’s Shadow Minister of Labour.

“Our country was built by hard work, perseverance and character – values that Canadian workers exemplify every single day. I am going to ensure Canadians know that standing up for our workers is a priority for Canada’s Conservatives,” Aitchison said in a statement.

The shadow cabinet for the 43rd Parliament is made up of Conservative MPs as appointed by the party’s leader Erin O’Toole. “As Shadow Minister of Labour, MP Aitchison will stand up for Canadian workers to promote safe, healthy, fair, and inclusive work conditions,” officials from Aitchison’s office explained.

The former Huntsville Mayor was first elected to Parliament in 2018 and served as the Deputy Shadow Critic for Tourism from November 2019 to September 2020.