As world leaders head to Glasgow this week to discuss climate change, local activists are making their voices heard in Muskoka.

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) runs from October 31st to November 12th, and Climate Action Muskoka (CAM) will stage a demonstration on November 6th in Huntsville’s G8 Flag Park.

“We are hoping to draw our neighbours to [pay] attention to the COP conference,” says Oliver Klimek, a CAM volunteer and organizer of the event. “[We] feel it’s probably the most important conference of all of this year. People will probably be seeing a lot of it in the news, and we hope that by being present on the street, that’ll draw even more attention to the issues.”

Of those issues, Klimek says stopping fossil fuel expansion will be key in reducing emissions 50 per cent by 2030, as emissions have not yet peaked.

“All the science has been done and all the discussions have been had,” says Klimek. “COP26 is 26, because it’s been 26 years of conferences to this point, so the information is there, now it’s the decisions and the will to see them happen.”

Klimek encourages people from all around Muskoka to come and make their voices heard, and that sign making materials will be available. The more people come, he says, the better.

“There needs to be some dramatic action after this conference, and I’m hoping that leaders will get the message from the people, and that they will actually start making changes so the emissions start coming down, going in the right direction,” says Klimek.

The demonstration takes place from 11.30 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. on November 6th at 76 West Road in Huntsville. CAM’s weekly climate strike, Klimmek adds, will also be held there this week. You can find out more at Climate Action Muskoka’s website.