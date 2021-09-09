Traffic was stopped for hours in Bala when an excavator being transported collided with a railway bridge.

The collision happened Thursday morning at the Canadian Pacific-owned train bridge at Muskoka Road 169 and Bala Falls Road. The excavator fell from the truck after its boom arm hit the underside of the bridge. It took emergency crews just under two hours to clear the site and allow traffic to return to normal.

Muskoka Lakes Director of Public Works Ken Becking says Canadian Pacific inspected the impact and determined that the damage was minor. He says no one was injured and no repairs on the part of the township will be necessary.