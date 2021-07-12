The Huntsville OPP is asking for help in locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle.

The OPP says suspects broke into a home on Stevenson Road 2 West and stole the ATV, damaging a garage door, sometime between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon last week. The ATV is a yellow 2021 Can Am Renegade XMR with Ontario licence plate number 7VB74.

The OPP asks residents with information on the vehicle or the break-in to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551, or to contact Crime Stoppers.