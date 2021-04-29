Ontario will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to everyone over 18 years old by the end of May.

With an expected increase in vaccine shipments, Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontario is also expanding eligibility starting Friday at 8 a.m. to those 55 and over.

People with high-risk health conditions including obesity (BMI over 40), treatments causing immunosuppression like chemotherapy and intellectual or developmental disabilities will be able to book an appointment starting Monday.

The phase two schedule for Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility has those 50 and over starting Monday, those 40 and over eligible starting May 10th, 30 and over starting May 17th and all Ontarians 18 starting May 24th.

Despite an unstable supply nationwide, the province has kept up an average of over 106,700 doses given per day over the last week.

Elliot confirmed more than five million doses have been given as of Thursday.

Elliot said the province is on track to vaccinate 40 percent of adult Ontarians with a first dose by Saturday.