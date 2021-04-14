The volunteers with Muskoka Victim Services (MVS) in Bracebridge are one of 15 recipients of the province’s Victim Services Awards of Distinction.

“We’re extremely proud of the work that our volunteer crisis responders and team leaders do in the community,” Executive Director of MVS Eva Zachary tells the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom. She adds that part of the recognition from the province is for the “selfless” work they do to help victims of crimes and tragic circumstances throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They love the work that they do,” Zachary goes on to say. “It’s quite an honour that they are recognized for the work that they do.”

The 15 award winners include nine individuals and six organizations.

“In the face of unprecedented challenges, these dedicated professionals, generous volunteers and outstanding organizations have demonstrated an irrepressible drive to raise awareness of victims’ issues, increase access to crisis intervention services and provide compassionate support in times of need,” Attorney General Doug Downey said about the award winners.

The award will be handed out virtually on April 27th.