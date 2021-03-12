Ontario Premier Doug Ford called NDP MPP Sol Mamakwa on Friday and apologized for the comments he made on Thursday.

Ford alleged that Mamakwa jumped the vaccination line in Thursday’s Legislative Question Period.

In a press conference held shortly after, Mamakwa said the Premier did apologize for “attacking him personally”.

However, he noted that even though he appreciates the call, it’s not him Ford should be apologizing to, “It’s Indigenous people across Ontario.”