Thursday afternoon, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to battle the fire on Lake Rosseau.

According to the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department Twitter page, the boathouse was completely in flames when they got there.

Firefighters needed to use snowmobiles to get to the fire because of where the fire was located and used portable water pumps so they could use the lake’s water to battle the fire.

Officials reported no injuries and the cause of the fire at this time is unknown.