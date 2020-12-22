Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Updated data released Tuesday shows one of the cases is in Bracebridge and another is in Muskoka Lakes.

There is one new active case of the virus bringing the current total of active cases to 17.

There have been a total of 127 cases of the coronavirus in Muskoka since the pandemic began with 20 of them from Bracebridge and 30 from Muskoka Lakes. 107 people have recovered and two people have died.

The SMDHU reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Tuesday. There have been 3,116 COVID-19 cases in the region since the start of the pandemic with 2,418 recovered and 60 deaths.

The local health unit has now confirmed 3,116 cases of COVID-19 with 2,418 of those cases recovered and 60 cases ending in death.