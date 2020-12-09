Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

There are three new COVID-19 cases in Muskoka

The positive tests were confirmed by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Wednesday.

One of the cases is a Gravenhurst man between the age of 35-44 who contracted the virus through close contact with another case.

The second is a Muskoka Lakes woman between the age of 45-64, whose cause is still under investigation.

Meanwhile, the third is a Huntsville woman between the age of 65-79 who was missed in Tuesday’s update and was also in close contact.

That increases the case total for Muskoka to 107 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 95 recoveries, and one death.

In the entire medical district, there are 349 active cases right now, with 11 in Muskoka.

To take a look at the local COVID-19 numbers, you can head here.