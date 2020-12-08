The stolen reindeer has been found. (Photo via Erika's Bakery Facebook page)

An LED reindeer decoration that was stolen from outside a local bakery has been returned to its owner.

The Huntsville OPP began an investigation on Saturday following the theft of the ornament from Erika’s Bakery.

Following that investigation, police arrested a 38-year-old Parry Sound man on Monday and charged him with theft and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s since been released and will be before a judge in Huntsville on January 20th.

Bakery owner Erika Grainger confirmed with the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that the reindeer has been recovered and returned.

Police are thanking the public for their assistance.