Over the last 24-hours, there have been 1,050 diagnoses of COVID-19, a new record daily high. Just under 80-percent of the cases are in the hotspots in the Toronto area including Halton and Durham Regions.

Ontario is also reporting another 14 deaths over the past day bringing the death toll to 3,166.

The province performed just over 25,000 tests yesterday and there is a backlog of over 20,000 awaiting results. The number of daily testing done yesterday is about half of the province’s goal of 50,000 per day.

Later today it is expected that Premier Doug Ford will roll out a new tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions that will allow health units and the province to move regions in and out of different levels of public health restrictions.