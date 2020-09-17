Tighter restrictions are on the way for three areas in Ontario amid COVID-19 cases rising.

Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday afternoon that as of Friday,Toronto, Peel and Ottawa will see outdoor gatherings restricted to 25 people and indoor gatherings to ten.

The three areas are seeing the most daily cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Ford also announced that organizers of “illegal gatherings” that break COVID-19 restrictions will face minimum fines of $10,000 while party goers will face fines of $750.

Ford added there is a temporary ban on commercial evictions retroactive to September First through the end of October.