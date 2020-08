GRAVENHURST, ON-The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Gravenhurst.

The male between the ages of 18 and 34 is currently self-isolating as the cause of the infection is currently under investigation.

This latest case brings the total in Muskoka to 32, with 30 of those having recovered.

