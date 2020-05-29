MUSKOKA, ON-The Muskoka COVID-19 Assessment Centres are expending their capacity for testing by allowing more groups of people to be looked at.

The Algonquin Family Health Team said that effective immediately, testing is available for people who exhibit at least one symptom of COVID-19, even for mild symptoms, those who are asymptomatic, and those who have had the most risk of contracting the virus.

Testing will also be conducted when people are transported from hospital to hospital, long-term care homes, retirement homes or other congregate living settings and institutions.

The testing will also be available at places like homeless shelters, correctional facilities, daycare for essential workers, group homes, community-supported living, disability-specific communities/congregate settings, short-term rehab, hospices, and other shelters.

The Algonquin Family Health Team said you might be required to self-isolate when you are being tested if you have been in contact with a known case of COVID-19 or have been tested as part of an outbreak investigation.

If you are showing symptoms, contact your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner, or book an appointment at the centre by calling 1-888-383-7009 between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

When you book an appointment, you are recommended to follow-up with your Doctor or Nurse Practitioner. Doing this will allow your primary care provider to help with the next steps and keep them informed of your results.

Once you have been tested, you can view your results by visiting the Ontario Government page here, but be advised that results can take more than a week to be posted, and Assessment Centres will not carry any test results.