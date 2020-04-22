MUSKOKA, ON-While following COVID-19 prevention measures, the District of Muskoka is planning on sticking to its yard waste and leaf collection schedule.

Weekly garbage collection is set to resume the week of May 4th. The District said that waste facilities are typically busy accepting garbage and renovation material generated from spring cleaning. While these facilities remain open, people are being asked to postpone any non-essential trips and only drop off waste when necessary. Molly Ross from the District said that while they cannot give anyone a direct guideline for what is essential, people should think critically about kinds of garbage that needs to be disposed of immediately.

Quinn Michell from the District told the MyMuskokaNow.com newsroom that household hazardous waste drop off and collection is currently postposed during the COVID-19 outbreak. The District, however, is currently working with its various contractors to find an alternative. While no set plan for this has been announced, Michell said that people can expect to receive news in the near future.

To ensure leaf and yard waste collection continues as scheduled, the District of Muskoka has confirmed with Waste Connections of Canada that residents can expect to see staff come around on April 25th and May 9th at 8:00 a.m. Michell said that as long as waste bags or open-top containers are left out on the side of the road by 8:00 a.m. on the two Saturdays, they will be collected sometime during the day as there is no set zoning for when each area will be attended to. The District is also encouraging people to compost or hold onto any leaf and yard waste on their property until further notice to avoid non-essential trips to waste facilities.

The District said that essential staff and contractors are working diligently on revised health and safety procedures to ensure critical waste services continue during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information on waste collection, visit the District site here.