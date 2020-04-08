New cases of COVID-19 in First Nations and in Ontario’s north is concerning Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer.

There were 12 new cases reported on First Nations and a case in the north and Dr. David Williams says he is worried about the province’s most vulnerable.

As for testing in the province, Dr. Williams said in a few days Ontario will be getting a list of new testing criteria in an effort to utilize the province’s full testing capacity of about 13,000 tests a day. The past five days indicated Ontario hadn’t been using the full might of its testing abilities, with testing numbers staying under 5,000 tests a day.

Dr. Williams says if physicians felt that someone who did not meet the current criteria does need a test, they can order a COVID-19 test, and the province will not deny it.