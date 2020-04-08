The exterior of Huntsville's town hall is shown on June 5th, 2019. Photo by James Wood/MyMuskokaNow.com staff.

The town of Huntsville and Township of Lake of Bays have issued a joint letter to the building industry in response to the provincial update on essential services.

The letter has been issued to provide clarity on what services are still available during the pandemic, following the province’s revised essential services list released on April 3rd.

Under the provincial mandate, construction cannot be started unless the projects fall within the essential list, which are included in the letter.

Additionally, building inspections may not be conducted on sites the province deems as non-essential.

The town says it’s important to note that staff is not responsible for confirming what workplaces are essential and they will communicate how services will be offered during this emergency.

You can contact the Stop the Spread Business Information Line at 1-888-444-3659 or by visiting the province of Ontario’s website.

You can view the full letter here.