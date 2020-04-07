The number of positive cases of COVID-19 is dropping in the province.

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams explained that as lab tests come in, they first go to local Public Health Units to adjust any incorrect inputs before they are uploaded to the provincial platform. He said nevertheless, today’s lab tested positive results are down, so tomorrow`s numbers will reflect that decrease in new cases.

Dr. Williams said the number of people calling Telehealth is decreasing as the number of people with symptoms shrinks because travel is now restricted. He says we may be seeing a mass Canadian effort in flattening the curve, but we cannot be sure until we hear the federal government`s modeling of the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Meanwhile, 50-percent of Ontario’s COVID-19 cases are in the Greater Toronto Area. Ontario`s Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Barbara Yaffe says of the 4,726 cases 35-percent are 70 or older and there are at least 51 outbreaks in long term care centres.

Dr. Yaffe says that as the province’s testing capacity increases rapidly, they will be looking at expanding testing criteria to more people while keeping in mind that over-testing would lead to another backlog.