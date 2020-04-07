To help mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19, the town of Huntsville is laying off some of its part-time and full-time staff.

Council met Monday evening to discuss a number of topics on their agenda, including a financial forecast on the pandemic’s impact on the 2020 operating year.

Included in the forecast is a reduction of staff costs totalling $1,856,876, which has been broken down into two phases.

Speaking to council, Huntsville Chief Administrative Officer Denise Corry said while they can’t predict all of the impacts, they feel these changes will help deal with the current challenges and aide in the recovery, once all is said in done.

“We have looked at a number of factors that set the municipality up we believe for success today as we work through the pandemic and will assist us in the recovery when the time comes,” Corry told council. “Because that is just as important how you react to the recovery as how we react to this.”

Manager of Finance and Treasurer Julia McKenzie provided an overview of the staff impacts – with the first phase totalling $867,713.

She notes that it impacts approximately 66 municipal staff members.

“So, the first phase included reduction of part-time hours in regard to school closures,” McKenzie told council. “That was five part-time employees. A reduction of part-time seasonal staff due to programs not running and that was 60 part-time employees. We also had one voluntary layoff granted and that was a full-time employee.”

McKenzie added that phase two will see an overall reduction of $989,163.

It will also see approximately 73 positions impacted.

“Due to program cancellation, there are 70 more part-time employees, bringing the total to 130 part-time. We had an additional full-time employee where a volunteer layoff was granted, totalling two. Staff layoffs include one full-time staff due to program cancellation. We also have 9 full-time vacant positions that will not be filled this year.”

She notes there will also be a reduction in volunteer firefighter training due to physical distancing issues.

Council Approves Donation To Local Food Banks

On a lighter note, council members voted unanimously to donate $5,000 to be split between two community service groups which are both in desperate need.

Council heard a report regarding the immediate needs of several community groups that are experiencing an increase in demand due to COVID-19.

The report highlighted a need for a more coordinated approach to service delivery that connects organizations, requests for service and volunteers in the community.

Council will now direct staff to assist with these agencies to connect residents to resources, services, programs, and support during the pandemic and they will continue to advocate for funding for social service agencies to serve those most in need.

Additionally, a resolution was passed by the council that will see $2500 given to the Salvation Army, while the other half will go to the Table Food Bank.

Mayor Karin Terziano said she feels this is a good way to show the community that the council is working to support these organizations.

“I talked to the Salvation Army and they did say they knew they were getting government funding but they thought it would be probably four weeks coming and they indicated they could really use something today which is in part why we are making this decision.”

Demand at the Salvation Army has increased dramatically, with up to 120 calls per day.

They are currently experiencing a shortage of food as demand on their traditional sources for food is also under similar stress.

Terziano is encouraging the community to lend a hand where you can.

“If you call their number and make your donation over the phone, it goes directly to the Salvation Army here, as opposed to their head office. So, for those who’d like to donate to either the Salvation Army or Table Food Bank, you can call them directly on their Huntsville lines.”

The District is also collaborating with all Municipalities and community agencies to coordinate municipal and agency efforts and resources to address community needs, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

To watch the full meeting, you can head here.