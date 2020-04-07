BRACEBRIDGE, ON-A Bracebridge woman has been charged by the OPP after a road rage incident on North Kashe Lake Rd.

On April 6th, the Bracebridge OPP responded to a call in Gravenhurst after the victim reported that another vehicle was driving erratically and quickly.

After the erratic driver passed the caller on the road, the accused then turned their vehicle around, showing an edged weapon and threated the victim.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle at a rest stop and conducted an investigation. As a result, the 27-year old was charged with uttering threats and possessing a weapon for the purpose of hurting someone.

She is set to appear in court on June 16th.