GRAVENHURST, ON-In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Town of Gravenhurst has cancelled some of its spring and summer programs.

The programs that are cancelled for 2020 include the Spring Tree and Shrub Sale program, the Memorials and Dedications program and the Community Garden program.

The town said they will provide regular updates on the status of its other programs and services if they would be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

To stay up to date, visit the Town of Gravenhurst site here.