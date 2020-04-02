Huntsville OPP is charging a man for impaired driving, following a complainant from a concerned citizen.

On Wednesday, at 12:41 p.m. Huntsville OPP received word from the citizen of a driver who was located a short time later in the LCBO parking lot at 91 King William Street.

The driver registered a fail on an approved screening device and is being charged with operating a vehicle while impaired, with a blood-alcohol concentration of over 80.

He will be in a Huntsville courtroom on June 17th to answer the charge.

Huntsville OPP says they remain committed to ensuring Ontario roads are safe from alcohol and drug-impaired drivers.

They are also reminding drivers that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe while operating a motor vehicle.