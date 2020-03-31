MUSKOKA, ON-Two new COVID-19 assessment centres are going to open in Bracebridge and Huntsville tomorrow.

The Algonquin Family Health Team, who is running the assessment centres, said that before you visit you must seek guidance from your doctor or nurse practitioner. If you have neither, you can call Telehealth at 1866-767-0000, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit at 705-721-7520 or use the Ministry of Health’s self-assessment tool here.

If you have been advised to go to an assessment centre, you can call 1-888-383-7009 to book an appointment. To reduce the chance of spreading the virus, clinics will not be accepting any walk-in patients.

The Bracebridge clinic is at the Rotary Centre for Youth on 131 Wellington St. and the one in Huntsville is located at 100 Frank Miller Dr. in building B on the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital campus.

At the assessment centre, you will be seen by a health care professional who will provide you with the necessary care instructions if required.

Tests will only be administered by the professional if their assessment deems it necessary and will not administer it at the patient’s request.