Bracebridge, ON – You’re being reminded that Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility are only being used for essential trips until further notice.

Transit riders are only to use services for accessing necessary destinations such as grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and employment.

The town said in a release that extra precautions continue to be in effect.

Those who are not feeling well are asked to avoid transit or mobility vehicles.

When boarding, riders are advised to sanitize their hands and practice physical distancing by separating themselves from other passengers and drivers to avoid the spread of the virus.

In order to ensure physical distancing, only eight riders will be permitted on Bracebridge Transit while there can be only two riders on Bracebridge Mobility and riders will not be required to pay fares.

Mayor Graydon Smith says he supports the continued service as he realizes it is vital to the community.

“While COVID-19 is a serious situation, for some the transit service is their only means of transportation. Public Transit in Bracebridge will continue, but we are asking for the public’s cooperation with using the service for essential trips only,” Smith said.

Transit vehicles will continue to experience heightened sanitization of frequent touchpoints.

Bracebridge will continually update its website with any changes to services caused by COVID-19.

More information can be found on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.