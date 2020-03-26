Ontario is adding another 3.3 billion dollars to help healthcare workers across the province. The funding will allow the province to increase the number of assessment centres, add more acute care and critical care beds, improve testing, and provide more protective equipment for frontline staff.

Premier Doug Ford says the government will spare no expense to protect the health and safety of healthcare staff on the frontlines, “They’re always looking out for us and our government is looking out for them. We’ll do everything within our power to ensure our frontlines workers have the necessary resources to take down COVID-19 and keep individuals and families safe.”