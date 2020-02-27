GRAVENHURST, ON-A Guelph developer is aiming to build 232 apartments in Gravenhurst.

President of SkyDev, Gregory Jones said that the approximate $100 million development would include four buildings on 40 acres near Talisman Dr. and Edward St.

Depending on the size of the apartment, rent will range from $900.00 to $1,800.00.

At the moment there are no plans for designating units for seniors but Jones said he would be open to applying for grants to make some units more affordable but can’t do so until the project is fully underway.

The majority of the units will be two bedrooms with only a few made for singles but Jones said that this can be adapted based on the demands of the market.

Jones said that the next steps are to talk to the District of Muskoka and Town planning department to obtain a site plan agreement and get building permits in the hope they can break ground this year. Jones said that the goal is to welcome their first tenants in the summer of 2021.