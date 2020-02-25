HUNTSVILLE, ON-The Town of Huntsville and Township of Lake of Bays are holding an info session to help people prepare for spring and high water levels.

The session will inform people about current water conditions, emergency response plans, flood preparedness, flood plain mapping, an overview of climate change trends, and how to find info and services using Ontario 211.

The 2020 Spring Freshet Information Session is scheduled for March 18th at the Active Living Centre beginning at 6:00 p.m. and finishing at 8:00 p.m.

Freshet refers to the transition period where ice and snow begin to thaw and could result in high water levels.