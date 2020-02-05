MUSKOKA, ON-MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka Norm Miller has presented the new hospice, Andy’s House, with significant funding from the government.

Today at a press conference at the hospice, Miller announced that the government would provide $315,000.00 annually to help the operating costs of the new facility. The money will help the hospice purchase and operate three new specialty care beds.

“This funding will ensure this beautiful facility is able to offer comfort and care to patients nearing the end of their lives and support to their family members,” said Miller.

Andy’s House is close to finishing its construction and is expecting to open its doors in April.

Andy Potts was an OPP officer in Bracebridge who tragically died 2005 when his cruiser collided with a moose. His partner, Sergeant Matt Hanes wanted to honour his memory and along with Potts’ parents, came up with the idea of building a hospice. “We wanted to honour his legacy by providing services to those who need it,” said Hanes