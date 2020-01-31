GRAVENHURST, ON-Gravenhurst kids between the ages of four and 12 can attend a day camp on Monday and Thursday while elementary teachers are on strike.

The camps are being held at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Activities include games, crafts, skating, watching a movie, playing outdoors and other recreational activities.

Children must bring their own outdoor gear along with skates, a helmet and their own lunch and snacks.

Parents must pre-register their children here.